Parts Of The Internet Stopped Working So People Flocked To Twitter To Joke About It

As most of us in an unhealthy relationship with the internet are aware, this morning several major websites went down, including Amazon, Reddit, and the UK government. It even got BuzzFeed.

The glitch has been attributed to an issue with internet content delivery network Fastly, which said on its website that the company had identified and fixed the issue.

Through the outage, one site that managed to remain standing was Twitter, where people were full of commentary as events unfolded.

