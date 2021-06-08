Parts Of The Internet Stopped Working So People Flocked To Twitter To Joke About It
"More like interNOT, amirite?"
As most of us in an unhealthy relationship with the internet are aware, this morning several major websites went down, including Amazon, Reddit, and the UK government. It even got BuzzFeed.
The glitch has been attributed to an issue with internet content delivery network Fastly, which said on its website that the company had identified and fixed the issue.
Through the outage, one site that managed to remain standing was Twitter, where people were full of commentary as events unfolded.
First there was panic.
Then came the blame game.
The moment felt like a chance to heal and reconnect. Have important conversations, potentially go outside and smell the fresh air.
Or just stay on Twitter and enjoy the commentary.
Some people insisted on working around the outage, which had its own outcomes.
Books would NEVER.
🥁
It was fun while it lasted! Now, back to doomscrolling.
