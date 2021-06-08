Parts Of The Internet Stopped Working So People Flocked To Twitter To Joke About It

 Skip To Content
"More like interNOT, amirite?"

By Ade Onibada

Picture of Ade Onibada Ade Onibada BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on June 8, 2021, at 8:36 a.m. ET

As most of us in an unhealthy relationship with the internet are aware, this morning several major websites went down, including Amazon, Reddit, and the UK government. It even got BuzzFeed.

The glitch has been attributed to an issue with internet content delivery network Fastly, which said on its website that the company had identified and fixed the issue.

Through the outage, one site that managed to remain standing was Twitter, where people were full of commentary as events unfolded.

James Felton @JimMFelton

Regular internet users heading to Twitter while half the internet is down

Twitter: @JimMFelton

First there was panic.

SVM @ShivamChatak

Internet is down. huge web outage going on right now. Reddit is Down Twitch is Down Amazon is Down. and many others. It’s TIME TO PANIC

Twitter: @ShivamChatak
Edu, @eduWHO

twitter right now #internetDown

Twitter: @eduWHO
~Cake~ @CCakeroll

THE INTERNET IS BROKEEEENNNN! ITS THE APOCALYPSE!

Twitter: @CCakeroll
ᴛᴀꜱʜᴀ ʟᴏᴜɪꜱᴇ 🏳️‍🌈 @eds_afterglow

The internet currently like: #internetdown #cyberattack

Twitter: @eds_afterglow

Then came the blame game.

Otto English @Otto_English

Has Piers blamed Meghan yet? #InternetDown

Twitter: @Otto_English
Kylen @josephklyne

Must've been what happened #Redditdown #internetdown

Twitter: @josephklyne
Mark the Blogger (He/him) @MarktheBlogger1

Me on my first day at #Fastly: What does this button do? The internet:

Twitter: @MarktheBlogger1
pablisco @pablisc0

Some poor soul at Fastly right now... #hugops

Twitter: @pablisc0
ruttl @RuttlApp

Developers at @fastly right now 👨‍💻 #fastly #internetdown #InternetShutdown

Twitter: @RuttlApp
N, The Honorary Tweeter @TweeterHonorary

Just waiting on this guy to find the solution to the internet going down… #CyberAttack

Twitter: @TweeterHonorary

The moment felt like a chance to heal and reconnect. Have important conversations, potentially go outside and smell the fresh air.

MABIN2 @mabintou

Half the internet is down, nature is healing itself 🌱

Twitter: @mabintou
ade onibada @SincerelyAde

Maybe the internet is also experiencing burnout? We should all probably come off it and allow it to do some self-care.

Twitter: @SincerelyAde
pl0000pl @pl0000pl

With the internet being down guess it’s time to go outside

Twitter: @pl0000pl
Matthew @DiscipleOfBrad

The internet being down means I'm contractually obligated to post this

Twitter: @DiscipleOfBrad

Or just stay on Twitter and enjoy the commentary.

not again ben @NotAgainBen

Twitter surviving the internet apocalypse

Twitter: @NotAgainBen

Some people insisted on working around the outage, which had its own outcomes.

baby tyler🦇 @earth2tyler

the verge is down bc The Internet is broke so theyre updating via google docs but forgot to disable editing

Twitter: @earth2tyler
mostlyharmlessgirl @JhinukSen

.@verge did NOT think this through #internetdown

Twitter: @JhinukSen

Books would NEVER.

Bloomsbury UK @BloomsburyBooks

Do you know what never gets Error 503 Service Unavailable messages? That's right, BOOKS. https://t.co/Sid1QSBmJ5

Twitter: @BloomsburyBooks

🥁

Robert (Pez) Perry @pez_sez

More like interNOT, amirite? #internetdown

Twitter: @pez_sez

It was fun while it lasted! Now, back to doomscrolling.


