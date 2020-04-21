The First Sikh A&E Consultant In Britain Died Of The Coronavirus. His Colleagues Called Him The “Father Of The Emergency Department”

A consultant described by his colleagues as the “father of the emergency department” in Derby is one of the latest victims of the novel coronavirus.

Dr Manjeet Singh Riyat, a 52-year-old celebrated as the first Sikh to be appointed as an emergency medicine consultant in the UK, died at Royal Derby hospital on Monday, April 20.

The father-of-two has been remembered for his impact in the medical profession, including being among the first clinical research fellows in the UK, and contributing to the birth of academic emergency medicine.

Remembering his former medical school friend, Dr Jagdeesh Singh Dhaliwal told BuzzFeed News about how the pair had met on his first day of Leicester Medical School back in 1986, in university halls.

“He was in a room four doors down, he was warm, engaging and brimming with energy and enthusiasm. At university, he was always 'the adult in the room' amongst our group of fresh-faced naive 18 year olds.

"Wise beyond his years and always measured, highly principled and pragmatic. He had a deep innate desire to do good in the world by being of service to others, whether you were a friend, a patient or a colleague. Manjeet would be the person you knew you could ask for help and he would never refuse. He would go out of his way to do the right thing.”

Dhaliwal, who is now based in Australia, said the news of Riyat’s death had impacted their old circle of friends who remembered the consultant for his “great sense of humour” and one liners that would leave the group floored with laughter.

He said: “There's been an outpouring of grief today amongst old medical school friends and Manjeet's colleagues and students. I'm terribly sad for his wife and sons, his wider family and also gutted for the whole community.”

Dhaliwal also paid tribute to his friend's career, which has made him a standout figure. “Manjeet was at the pinnacle of his career with a wealth of knowledge and hard won on-the-job experience and know-how, which is really the lifeblood of high quality clinical care — for our patients, doctors at the stage of their careers such as Manjeet possess immense wisdom and serve as role models for younger doctors and indeed all other healthcare professionals in their teams.

"I know that Manjeet served as an exemplar in this regard for emergency medicine,” he added.

Gavin Boyle, chief executive of the hospital, said in a statement: “I want to pay tribute to Mr Manjeet Riyat, who has sadly passed away. Mr Riyat, known to his colleagues as Manjeet, was a widely respected consultant in emergency medicine nationally.

“Manjeet was the first A&E consultant from the Sikh community in the country and was instrumental in building the Emergency Medicine Service in Derbyshire over the past two decades. He was an incredibly charming person and well loved.”

The accomplished doctor was also mourned by leaders in the Sikh community. Amrik Singh, Chair of the Sikh Federation (UK) told BuzzFeed News: “We were all deeply saddened by the news of Manjeet Singh Riyat passing away yesterday from Covid-19. Manjeet had spent most of his life helping others as an A&E consultant, from treating the sick to training junior doctors. Something very much in line with his faith principles of being a devout Sikh.”

Dr Kathy McLean OBE, chair of the trust, said: “Mr Manjeet Riyat made a huge contribution to the NHS in Derbyshire and across the field of emergency medicine nationally. I had known Manjeet from when he first joined the Trust in the early 2000s and he very quickly made an impact with his focus on patient care and high standards.”

“It was clear that he was an outstanding emergency medicine doctor and generations of families in this region have benefitted from the care he provided. Manjeet was hugely popular across the hospital and a warm and embracing figure, a person who many of our staff looked up to.