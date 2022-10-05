They Were The Models On The Boxes Of Hair Relaxer Kits. This Is What They Look Like Today.

And the young models, who were once the poster children for these products, represented the pinnacle of hair goals.

“We were images for other little Black girls growing up,” Wandland said. “They could see themselves in stores, on shelves, being displayed. It was something for all of us to be proud of.”

She has since gone from perm box to pageants, representing the state of Illinois at the Miss USA competition, alongside a career as a dancer and choreographer.

Various Twitter users weighed in on the wholesomeness of the thread, which showed many of the former models to now be thriving and still baddies, such as rapper Baby Tate, who appeared on a box from the brand Africa’s Best.

Other users also added how these girls inspired their relaxed hair journey.

“I feel like everybody felt cozy in that tweet,” Leon said. “I did not expect that outpouring of togetherness amongst us. For something so small, at least, seemed small, but obviously, it has a grander impact.”

Life with relaxed hair was characterized by features like its distinct smell and nursing the discomfort of chemical burns because you itched your scalp or left the mix on a little longer than the recommended wait time. Then, you’d suffer the periodic touch-ups to banish the stubbornness of regrowth where your actual coiled texture would push through.