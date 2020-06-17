A Sheriff's Deputy Made A Tearful Video About Her McDonald's Order And Went Viral

The owners of the McDonald's restaurant told BuzzFeed News the woman was not denied service, but said they'd contacted her to apologize for her "unsatisfactory experience."

A Georgia sheriff's deputy has gone viral after posting a tearful video complaining that her breakfast order at a local McDonald’s took longer than usual and was incomplete, adding that she feared restaurant staff were tampering with her food. But the store's owners tell BuzzFeed News their staff did not intentionally mistreat the deputy, nor deny her service. "We are happy to report that the officer was never denied service and also shared positive feedback on the employee with whom she interacted," said restaurant owners Gary and Jill Stanberry. "As a locally owned and operated business, we work hard every day to treat all of our employees and customers with dignity and respect." In the video originally posted on Facebook Live on Monday, Deputy Stacy Talbert said she ordered a coffee, an Egg McMuffin, and hash browns at a local McDonald’s and was asked to pull away from the drive-thru window to wait for her food. After several minutes of waiting, which she said was unusual, an employee finally brought the coffee but not the food. As she appears on the verge of tears in the video, Talbert says, “I told her, I said, 'Don’t bother with the food because right now I’m too nervous to take it.'”

“It doesn’t matter how many hours I’ve been up, it doesn’t matter what I’ve done for anyone, right now I’m too nervous to take a meal from McDonald’s because I can’t see it being made," she said. "I don’t know what’s going on with people nowadays, but please, just give us a break!” While they denied that their staff declined to serve the deputy, the Stanberrys said they had been in touch with Talbert to apologize for her “unsatisfactory experience” and to offer to correct her order.



Google Maps

Talbert's video has been viewed nearly 7 million times on Facebook since she posted it on Monday. "Please share because no one should feel like this. Law enforcement or not, this is truly how we feel,” she captioned it. It has also gone viral after being posted on Twitter by supporters of the police. The president's son, Donald Trump Jr., was among those who shared it, saying he was disgusted by "what's going on right now."

🚨🚨🚨Disgusting what’s going on right now. https://t.co/nRIrV47YVK

"McMuffin" also trended across the United States on Twitter Wednesday, but many users were mocking Talbert, whom they dubbed "McMuffin Cop."

good morning everyone please watch this, i know it’s heartbreaking to see but it must be seen. lmaooooo jk it’s a dumb white cop crying about their mcmuffin being late have a good day everyone.

This piece is titled ‘Egg McMuffin’

This guy was promised a McMuffin and didn't get one but you know what he did? He just wrote it down and remained patient. ❤️

Talbert did not respond to multiple requests for comment. The badge she is wearing in the video belongs to the McIntosh County Sheriff's Department in Georgia. A representative of the department declined to answer questions on whether Talbert was an employee and said no one else was available to comment because it was "after hours." But earlier this year, Talbert was identified as a deputy with the McIntosh County Sheriff's Department in an April 23 story in the local newspaper, the Darien News. Some viral tweets incorrectly said Talbert was pretending to be a sheriff's deputy, citing a Facebook status from a McIntosh County Sheriff's Department that said she was not an employee there. However, that department is in McIntosh County, Oklahoma, not Georgia. With the US on edge following the death of George Floyd and anti–police brutality protests across the country, Talbert's video also prompted much discussion about the fears she expressed and her reactions in the video.

the mcmuffin cop video cannot be real. my mind cannot accept the premise that someone who has a total breakdown victim moment over the universal experience of a fast food place forgetting & screwing up their order, is also the same person who can kill me cause they were scared

People rallying around McMuffin Cop are somehow looking right past the fact that she doesn't even claim anything happened to her food, just that she's so panicked and anxious she can't stop IMAGINING someone might be doing something

I think our first response to this video should be to question whether or not a cop who’s having a breakdown over a McDonald’s english muffin is stable enough to handle a weapon & perform well in a high stress job https://t.co/30hrWBNrht