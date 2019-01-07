Here Are The Winners At The 2019 Golden Globes

The Americans , Killing Eve 's Sandra Oh, Green Book and A Star Is Born 's "Shallow" are big early winners!

MOVIE AWARDS

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Comedy or Musical Annapurna Pictures

WINNER: Christian Bale, Vice Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun

John C. Reilly, Stan and Ollie

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture Annapurna Pictures

WINNER: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk Amy Adams, Vice

Claire Foy, First Man

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture Universal Pictures

WINNER: Mahershala Ali, Green Book Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Best Screenplay Universal Pictures

WINNER: Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, and Brian Currie, Green Book Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite

Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk

Adam McKay, Vice

Best Animated Feature Film Sony Pictures Animation

WINNER: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Best Foreign Language Film Netflix

WINNER: Roma (Mexico) Capernaum (Lebanon)

Girl (Belgium)

Never Look Away (Germany)

Shoplifters (Japan)

WINNER: “Shallow,” A Star Is Born “All the Stars,” Black Panther

“Girl in the Movies,” Dumplin'

“Requiem for a Private War,” Private War

“Revelation,” Boy Erased

WINNER: First Man A Quiet Place

Isle of Dogs

Black Panther

Mary Poppins Returns

TELEVISION AWARDS

Best TV Drama FX

WINNER: The Americans Bodyguard

Homecoming

Killing Eve

Pose

Best Actress in a TV Drama BBC America

WINNER: Sandra Oh, Killing Eve Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Julia Roberts, Homecoming

Keri Russell, The Americans

Best Actor in a TV Drama Netflix

WINNER: Richard Madden, Bodyguard Jason Bateman, Ozark

Stephan James, Homecoming

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Best Actor in a TV Comedy or Musical Netflix

WINNER: Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America?

Jim Carrey, Kidding

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie Showtime

WINNER: Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Connie Britton, Dirty John

Laura Dern, The Tale

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series, or TV Movie HBO

WINNER: Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series, or TV Movie BBC