Here Are The Winners At The 2019 Golden Globes

The Americans, Killing Eve's Sandra Oh, Green Book and A Star Is Born's "Shallow" are big early winners!

By Adam B. Vary

Adam B. Vary

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 6, 2019, at 8:15 p.m. ET

MOVIE AWARDS

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Comedy or Musical

Annapurna Pictures

WINNER: Christian Bale, Vice

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun
John C. Reilly, Stan and Ollie

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Annapurna Pictures

WINNER: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Amy Adams, Vice
Claire Foy, First Man
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Universal Pictures

WINNER: Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice

Best Screenplay

Universal Pictures

WINNER: Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, and Brian Currie, Green Book

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite
Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk
Adam McKay, Vice

Best Animated Feature Film

Sony Pictures Animation

WINNER: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet

Best Foreign Language Film

Netflix

WINNER: Roma (Mexico)

Capernaum (Lebanon)
Girl (Belgium)
Never Look Away (Germany)
Shoplifters (Japan)

Best Original Song

WINNER: “Shallow,” A Star Is Born

“All the Stars,” Black Panther
“Girl in the Movies,” Dumplin'
“Requiem for a Private War,” Private War
“Revelation,” Boy Erased

Best Original Score

WINNER: First Man

A Quiet Place
Isle of Dogs
Black Panther
Mary Poppins Returns

TELEVISION AWARDS

Best TV Drama

FX

WINNER: The Americans

Bodyguard
Homecoming
Killing Eve
Pose

Best Actress in a TV Drama

BBC America

WINNER: Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Julia Roberts, Homecoming
Keri Russell, The Americans

Best Actor in a TV Drama

Netflix

WINNER: Richard Madden, Bodyguard

Jason Bateman, Ozark
Stephan James, Homecoming
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Best Actor in a TV Comedy or Musical

Netflix

WINNER: Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America?
Jim Carrey, Kidding
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Showtime

WINNER: Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Connie Britton, Dirty John
Laura Dern, The Tale
Regina King, Seven Seconds

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series, or TV Movie

HBO

WINNER: Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series, or TV Movie

BBC

WINNER: Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Henry Winkler, Barry

