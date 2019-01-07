Here Are The Winners At The 2019 Golden Globes
MOVIE AWARDS
Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Comedy or Musical
WINNER: Christian Bale, Vice
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun
John C. Reilly, Stan and Ollie
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
WINNER: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Amy Adams, Vice
Claire Foy, First Man
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
WINNER: Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Best Screenplay
WINNER: Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, and Brian Currie, Green Book
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite
Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk
Adam McKay, Vice
Best Animated Feature Film
WINNER: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Best Foreign Language Film
WINNER: Roma (Mexico)
Capernaum (Lebanon)
Girl (Belgium)
Never Look Away (Germany)
Shoplifters (Japan)
Best Original Song
WINNER: “Shallow,” A Star Is Born
“All the Stars,” Black Panther
“Girl in the Movies,” Dumplin'
“Requiem for a Private War,” Private War
“Revelation,” Boy Erased
Best Original Score
WINNER: First Man
A Quiet Place
Isle of Dogs
Black Panther
Mary Poppins Returns
TELEVISION AWARDS
Best TV Drama
WINNER: The Americans
Bodyguard
Homecoming
Killing Eve
Pose
Best Actress in a TV Drama
WINNER: Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Julia Roberts, Homecoming
Keri Russell, The Americans
Best Actor in a TV Drama
WINNER: Richard Madden, Bodyguard
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Stephan James, Homecoming
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Best Actor in a TV Comedy or Musical
WINNER: Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America?
Jim Carrey, Kidding
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
WINNER: Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Connie Britton, Dirty John
Laura Dern, The Tale
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series, or TV Movie
WINNER: Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series, or TV Movie
WINNER: Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Henry Winkler, Barry
