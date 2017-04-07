Trump Organization Settles Lawsuit With Celebrity Chef José Andrés

The terms of the settlement are confidential. The Trump Organization sued José Andrés after he dropped plans for a restaurant at the Trump hotel in Washington, DC. Andrés claimed then-candidate Donald Trump's anti-immigrant statements on the campaign trail forced him to walk away from the restaurant deal.

WASHINGTON — The Trump Organization has settled a lawsuit against a celebrity chef who in 2015 dropped plans for a restaurant at the Trump International Hotel in Washington in response to then-candidate Donald Trump's statements on the campaign trail.

The Trump Organization and chef José Andrés’ company ThinkFoodGroup issued a joint statement on Friday announcing the settlement. The terms are confidential. The amicable announcement — it includes the word "friends" twice — came after more than a year of hard-fought litigation.

Donald Trump Jr. said in the statement that the agreement "is a ‘win-win’ for both of our companies.”

"I am glad that we are able to put this matter behind us and move forward as friends," Trump Jr. said.

Andrés, who successfully fought to depose Donald Trump in the case, said in the statement that he was "pleased that we were able to resolve our differences and move forward cooperatively, as friends." He added that he had "great respect for the Trump Organization’s commitment to excellence in redeveloping the Old Post Office."

Starting in December, Andrés had tweeted offers at Trump to settle.