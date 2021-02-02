Trump Supporters Say They Attacked The Capitol Because He Told Them To, Undercutting His Impeachment Defense

Former president Donald Trump giving a speech to supporters before the insurrection at the US Capitol on Jan. 6, in which he said to "fight like hell."

WASHINGTON — Former president Donald Trump formally responded Tuesday to the charges filed by House Democrats in his second impeachment, denying that he incited a mob to violently descend on the US Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s win.

But court records in the 175-plus criminal cases filed so far in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection reveal that’s exactly what at least some of Trump’s supporters thought he was directing them to do.

“[T]oday President Trump told Us to ‘fight like hell,’” Troy Smocks, a Texas man charged with making threats, posted on Jan. 6 on Parler, quoting Trump’s speech to supporters before the insurrection, according to the government’s court filings. Smocks appeared to admit participating in the attack on the Capitol in his posts, although he isn’t charged with that; he urged his followers to get weapons and to prepare to “hunt” Democrats, tech executives, and others he considered “enemies of Our constitution,” writing, “We now have the green light.”

“[Trump] said that Our cause was a matter of national security, and that these people behind the massive fraud must be arrested and brought to justice. And that task, falls on the shoulders of We The People.... the American Patriots,” Smocks wrote. A judge ordered him held in jail pending trial, citing his posts on Parler.

Trump’s lawyers are contesting the constitutionality of impeaching a former president, as well as disputing that when Trump repeatedly told his supporters to “fight,” he didn’t literally mean it.

“It is denied that the phrase ‘if you don’t fight like hell you’re not going to have a country anymore’ had anything to do with the action at the Capitol as it was clearly about the need to fight for election security in general, as evidenced by the recording of the speech,” Trump’s lawyers wrote in his official response papers.

But court filings in many cases showed that Trump’s supporters came to Washington spoiling for a fight and that they broadly took Trump and his allies’ calls to “stop the steal” — a reference to baseless claims of widespread voter fraud — to be a call to violence. Social media posts, FBI interview summaries, and publicly available interviews that prosecutors included in charging papers also lay out the extent to which Trump’s supporters were waiting to take orders from him and understood his words as a direction to act.

Robert Bauer, charged with unlawfully entering a restricted area (the US Capitol) and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, spoke with two FBI agents on Jan. 8, and “reiterated that he marched to the U.S. Capitol because President Trump said to do so,” according to his charging papers. The FBI affidavit includes a screenshot of a selfie found on Bauer’s phone that shows him and his cousin (and co-defendant) Edward Hemenway II, both wearing “TRUMP 2020” hats, smiling and posing with their middle fingers up inside the Capitol building.

“According to BAUER, after President Trump told the crowd, ‘We are going down Pennsylvania Avenue to the Capitol,' the crowd began moving towards the Capitol,” an FBI agent wrote in the affidavit.

Robert Sanford, a Pennsylvania man charged with throwing a fire extinguisher at police officers at the Capitol, similarly told the FBI when he was interviewed on Jan. 12 that he was part of a group that “had gone to the White House and listened to President Donald J. Trump’s speech and then had followed the President’s instructions and gone to the Capitol.”