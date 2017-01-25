Trump Hires A Veteran Of Past Republican Judicial Wars To Handle Court Nominations

Makan Delrahim, a former top staffer on the Senate Judiciary Committee, has been hired as deputy White House counsel. Sources say he'll work on judicial nominations, including the upcoming US Supreme Court pick.

WASHINGTON — As Trump prepares to reveal his nominee for the US Supreme Court next week, he's hired an attorney in the White House with experience fighting to put conservative judges on the bench.

New deputy White House counsel Makan Delrahim is a veteran of the Republican judicial wars during the first years of the second Bush administration. A former chief counsel for the Senate Judiciary Committee, Delrahim worked on federal court nominations facing fierce Democratic opposition, including one high-profile defeat — the blocked nomination of Miguel Estrada to the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit.

Delrahim's portfolio at the White House will focus on judicial nominations, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the hire. A Republican familiar with the process told BuzzFeed News that Delrahim was expected to play a lead role in the upcoming Supreme Court nomination as well. Politico first reported Delrahim's hire.



Delrahim most recently worked as a lawyer and lobbyist at the law firm Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck. He did not return a request for comment. His last day at Brownstein Hyatt was Jan. 20, according to a firm spokeswoman.

Trump tweeted Wednesday morning that he would announce his nominee to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia on Feb. 2. Although Republicans control the Senate, Democrats are gearing up for a fight over that Supreme Court nominee, given Trump's pledge to nominate a judge in the mold of the conservative Scalia.