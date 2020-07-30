Washington’s Attorney General Started Prepping In March To Sue If Trump Tried To Delay The Election. Trump’s Campaign Called It “The Dumbest Thing.”

WASHINGTON — When the coronavirus pandemic was just starting to upend life in the United States in March, Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson sent an email to supporters warning President Donald Trump might use the pandemic to try to delay the November presidential election.

Republicans denounced the message as grandstanding by Ferguson and scoffed that there was any threat of Trump trying to interfere with the Nov. 3 election date. A local Fox affiliate in Seattle, Q13 News, quoted Trump campaign spokesperson Marc Lotter as saying at the time that the suggestion that Trump would try to delay the election was ”the dumbest thing I have ever heard.”

But Ferguson took it seriously enough that he directed lawyers in his office to draft a memo analyzing how Trump might try to claim legal authority to change the date, and how they could sue to stop it, something his office has done before with presidential threats, Ferguson told BuzzFeed News in a phone interview on Thursday. Now that Trump has publicly floated the idea of a delay — something he lacks legal authority to do on his own — Ferguson said his office is dusting off the memo for a refresh.

“We don't wait for something bad to happen, we anticipate what [Trump is] going to do, and try to prepare,” Ferguson said. “I have no doubt that if the president actually tries to move the election, my team would be ready to file a legal challenge in 24 hours.”

Trump kicked off Thursday morning with the following tweet: “With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”

The president cannot take action on his own to delay a presidential election, BuzzFeed News explained in March when there was speculation about whether Trump would try to do so. Conservative and liberal election law experts agree on this. Under the US Constitution, Congress is responsible for setting the election date, and Election Day is held on “the Tuesday next after the first Monday in November, in every fourth year succeeding every election of a President and Vice President.”