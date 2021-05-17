When Mississippi passed a law in early 2018 that banned nearly all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, state officials and anti-abortion advocates knew it was unlikely to survive challenges in the lower courts. The goal was to get to the US Supreme Court.

The strategy worked. On Monday, the court announced it would hear the Mississippi case during the next term and consider whether any ban on abortion before a fetus is viable — that is, before it can survive outside of a person’s womb — is unconstitutional. It’s a question that lower courts had considered settled as they repeatedly blocked the Mississippi law and other similar bans that were enacted in more than 10 states during the Trump administration.

That the court is taking up the Mississippi case now is a sign that at least some of the justices are open to revisiting — and potentially dismantling — abortion rights that had been established for decades. It’s also the first major abortion case that the court will hear since Justice Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed in October 2020, deepening the conservative majority to 6–3.

The effort to get abortion back before the Supreme Court took shape shortly after Donald Trump won the presidency in 2016. In a bid to gain the powerful endorsements of major figures in evangelical and Catholic communities, the former president vowed to focus on repealing abortion rights and overturning Roe v. Wade by appointing conservative justices with anti-abortion views. Groups like Americans United for Life and the National Right to Life Committee began constructing and disseminating highly restrictive anti-abortion laws through state legislatures and launching education campaigns to get state politicians on board.

Over the next four years — which saw the confirmation of three conservative justices, Barrett, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh — state legislatures sent a string of previability abortion bans and other anti-abortion laws to the desks of Republican governors. In 2019 alone, 12 governors signed 58 restrictive laws, ranging from requiring doctors to read a script containing anti-abortion information ahead of the procedure to imposing blanket bans on abortions after 6 weeks of pregnancy.

Abortion rights groups wary of teeing up cases for a solidly conservative Supreme Court to revisit the protections of Roe and other abortion rights cases found themselves caught in a bind: to let the bans pass in a small number of states, limiting abortion access for thousands of women, or to play into the plans of anti-abortion activists and file lawsuits that would give conservatives a way to pitch the issue to the justices, potentially impacting abortion rights nationwide. They chose the latter, hoping the Supreme Court would refuse to take up the bans at all.

“Alarm bells are ringing loudly about the threat to reproductive rights,” Nancy Northup, president of the Center for Reproductive Rights — which has been leading the lawsuits challenging state abortion bans — said in a statement Monday. “Already, abortion is nearly impossible to access for people in states like Mississippi, where lawmakers have been chipping away at the right to abortion for decades. We will keep fighting to make sure that people do not lose this fundamental right to control their own bodies and futures.”

Several prominent anti-abortion groups, including Susan B. Anthony List and March for Life, framed the court’s decision to hear the Mississippi case as a win for their broader efforts to restrict the ability of people to receive abortions later in their pregnancies as well as the push to roll back the protections of Roe v. Wade. The law at issue concerns abortions through the beginning of the second trimester, and Mississippi only asked the court to consider whether states could ban abortions before a fetus is viable.

“Across the nation, state lawmakers acting on the will of the people have introduced 536 pro-life bills aimed at humanizing our laws and challenging the radical status quo imposed by Roe. It is time for the Supreme Court to catch up to scientific reality and the resulting consensus of the American people as expressed in elections and policy,” Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of Susan B. Anthony List, said in a statement.