Here Are 10 Of Jeff Sessions' Responses To More Questions About His Nomination

Trump's nominee for attorney general submitted replies to written questions that members of the judiciary committee posed after his Jan. 10 confirmation hearing.

WASHINGTON — Two weeks after defending his record in-person before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sen. Jeff Sessions — President Trump’s nominee for US attorney general — again confronted questions from Senators about his views on voting rights, abortion, the 2016 election, the criminal justice system, and a host of other issues.

Sessions on Sunday evening submitted replies to written questions that members of the judiciary committee posed after his Jan. 10 confirmation hearing. The committee posted his replies online on Monday.

The committee is scheduled to meet on Tuesday to consider Sessions’ nomination, but Democrats are expected to ask for a delay; that’s a common practice when the committee is considering nominees to the executive branch or the federal courts.

Here are some highlights from Sessions’ written responses, which were made available online on Monday.