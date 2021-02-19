An Oath Keeper Charged In The Capitol Riot Texted She "Wouldn't Worry" About The FBI A Week Before Her Arrest

WASHINGTON — Three days after allegedly joining a mob that descended on the US Capitol on Jan. 6, Jessica Watkins wrote in a text that she’d been following the FBI’s investigation as it unfolded and wasn’t concerned about being arrested.

“[S]eems they’re only interested in people who destroyed things,” Watkins texted Bennie Parker on Jan. 9, according to messages quoted by prosecutors in recently unsealed court documents. “I wouldn’t worry about them coming after us.”

Just over a week later, Watkins was arrested in Ohio. An Army veteran and member of the Oath Keepers, a right-wing militia organization that focuses recruitment on the military and law enforcement, Watkins was accused of joining a conspiracy of Oath Keepers members who planned in advance for violence on Jan. 6 and descended on the Capitol in an “organized and practiced fashion.”

The Jan. 9 text was included in new charging papers unsealed on Thursday against a retired Ohio couple who prosecutors say were part of that Oath Keepers conspiracy. Prosecutors wrote that Parker, 70, texted at length with Watkins leading up to Jan. 6 and was listed in Watkins’ phone as “Recruit Ben - OSRM,” an acronym that the government says stood for Ohio State Regular Militia.

Prosecutors have described the Oath Keepers as a “large but loosely-organized collection of militia that believe that the federal government has been coopted by a shadowy conspiracy that is trying to strip American citizens of their rights.” On Dec. 27, according to charging papers, Parker texted Watkins, “I may have to see what it takes to join your militia, our is about gone” and told Watkins that he and his wife, Sandra Parker, 60, were “liked minded.”

The Parkers are among a group of six people who were added to the Oath Keepers conspiracy case in a new indictment that the Justice Department unsealed on Friday. The latest crop of defendants — which included Kelly Meggs, the "self-described leader" of an Oath Keepers' chapter in Florida, acording to the government — are charged with conspiring with Watkins and her original co-defendants, Thomas Caldwell and Donovan Crowl, to attack the Capitol to stop Congress from certifying the results of the presidential election.