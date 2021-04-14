Prosecutors Disclosed New Evidence The Oath Keepers Were Ready To Bring A Stash Of Firearms To The Capitol

Department of Justice Prosecutors allege Kenneth Harrelson, circled, was involved in an Oath Keepers conspiracy to stash weapons for the Jan. 6 insurrection.

WASHINGTON — The day after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol, surveillance video from a hotel in Virginia showed participants in the alleged Oath Keepers conspiracy carrying what appeared to be rifle cases, and one person with an object under a sheet with the “outlines” of a rifle, a federal prosecutor told a judge on Wednesday. The government’s long-standing theory in the case is that the extremist group came prepared for violence on Jan. 6 and stashed firearms just outside of Washington, DC, that they could easily access via a “quick reaction force” or “QRF.” Until this week, though, prosecutors had shared little evidence other than text messages that referenced a special force. Wednesday’s hearing featured the government’s most comprehensive presentation to date that such a plan was at least partially put into action. Dozens of people are charged with assaulting police during the riots, but the Oath Keepers case is one of the few that include specific allegations that rioters planned in advance for violence and specifically made arrangements to have access to guns in DC, where firearms are generally restricted. Prosecutors filed a brief earlier this week alleging that Kenneth Harrelson of Florida was recorded on the morning of Jan. 7 at the Comfort Inn Ballston in Arlington, Virginia, rolling a luggage cart with what appeared to be a rifle case; the hotel is less than eight miles from the Capitol. Harrelson is one of 12 people affiliated with the Oath Keepers who have been indicted on charges that they conspired to interfere with Congress’ certification of the election.

During Wednesday’s hearing — where the government successfully argued to keep Harrelson behind bars pending a trial — Assistant US Attorney Jeffrey Nestler said the government’s evidence didn’t include images of guns, but that they’d studied the footage from the Comfort Inn and believed it showed Harrelson and other members bringing out weapons the next day in cases. None of the defendants indicted in the Oath Keepers conspiracy have been charged with weapon-related crimes, and the government hasn’t presented evidence that any of them brought guns to the Capitol. Nestler said the government believed that other people affiliated with the armed extremist group, whom he did not name, were monitoring events on Jan. 6 from the Comfort Inn, were communicating with members who were at the Capitol, and were “prepared to come into DC and ferry these weapons to the ground team that Mr. Harrelson was running.” In the case of another defendant charged in the Oath Keepers conspiracy, Thomas Caldwell, prosecutors alleged that messages he sent before Jan. 6 showed him exploring options to store weapons in Virginia and have them brought into DC via pickup trucks or carried across the Potomac river by boat. Mehta ordered Caldwell released to home detention over the government’s objection in March. In ordering Harrelson to remain in custody, Mehta cited evidence that he was prepared “to bring weapons into the mix” on Jan. 6 and remained in contact with Oath Keepers members — particularly Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes — in the weeks that followed. Harrelson has been in custody since he was arrested on March 10. “That is ... strong evidence of future dangerousness,” Mehta said. In an April 12 filing, the government highlighted messages that Harrelson exchanged with other members of the alleged conspiracy before and after Jan. 6 via a group chat on the encrypted messaging app Signal. On Jan. 5, Harrelson asked another Oath Keeper, identified by the government as co-defendant Kelly Meggs, about the address of the “QRF hotel.” Meggs replied, “Dm,” which prosecutors believe stood for “direct message” — and suggested he didn’t want to share messages about the hotel in a group chat. According to cell site location data, Harrelson arrived at the Comfort Inn roughly three hours after messaging Meggs on Jan. 5, stayed there for about an hour, and then drove into DC. On the morning of Jan. 7, the government said Harrelson messaged the Signal group, “So we’re just leaving DC and I would like to know where my shits at since it seems everyone’s gone already,” and another person replied, “Did u leave it at Comfort Inn in that room?” Cell site data put Harrelson in the area of the hotel shortly after, according to the government, and that’s when surveillance video showed him with the purported rifle case.

Harrelson’s attorneys have disputed that the surveillance video was proof of anything other than that Harrelson had luggage at the Comfort Inn. During Wednesday’s hearing, Harrelson’s attorney Nina Ginsberg tried to distance her client from the actions and statements of other Oath Keepers defendants. She pointed out that he wasn’t part of what the government has described as a “stack” of Oath Keepers in tactical gear who advanced on the Capitol, but acknowledged there was video of him nearby urging them on; she argued others in the crowd were cheering on the stack, too. She said the government didn’t have evidence Harrelson knew most of the charged co-conspirators or shared their motivations for going to the Capitol.

