A Capitol Rioter Paid $109.95 To Do His Community Service Hours Online

Hemenway’s letter also shed light on the operations of websites that advertise alternative options for court-ordered community service. It’s an arrangement that some courts and volunteer programs across the country refuse to allow.

Logan Social Services describes itself as “the online solution to your community service needs.” Courts and probation officers usually direct defendants to locally-based nonprofits where they can work to fulfill their hours. Logan Social Services pitches that its online program “truly helps your community” because the course materials that participants review and offer “insights” on are widely available, including wherever a person lives.

The organization runs a collection of websites that advertise online coursework to people required to take classes on subjects like parenting, drug and alcohol abuse, anger management, driving, domestic violence, shoplifting, and sexual harassment. Each website lists prices that people pay to complete the program and receive a certification letter. Logan Social Services is affiliated with a church that has nonprofit status but doesn’t feature religious content on its sites.

According to the community service program’s website, participants choose courses to review, and the site tracks the time they spend on the site. The cost of the program is based on the number of community service hours needed; for 51 to 75 hours, the range that would cover Hemenway’s sentence, the cost is $109.95. A phone number listed for Logan Social Services redirects to a recorded message that describes its hourly classes as “free” but then notes that participants pay for the letter they’ll need to show a judge or a probation officer confirming they did their hours.

There are nonprofits that offer virtual volunteering opportunities, especially during the pandemic. But a host of local court systems across the country advise on their websites that they won’t accept online service to fulfill court-ordered obligations; a review by BuzzFeed News found examples of these warnings in Parker, Colorado, Will County, Illinois, Grays Harbor County, Washington, and Kirkland, Washington. In 2015, the attorney general of Washington sued to shut down Terra Research Foundation, a company that had marketed online community service for a fee. The state claimed the company falsely represented to the public that the hours would be accepted by courts and also falsely represented having nonprofit status; the case settled via a consent decree, according to court records.

A handful of court websites specifically mention Logan Social Services. The website for the Cobb County, Georgia, court system lists the organization as one of the programs it won’t accept certifications from, stating in all caps: “YOU CAN NOT DO COMMUNITY SERVICE ONLINE” and “YOU CAN NOT PAY FOR YOUR COMMUNITY SERVICE.” It’s also barred by the local court system in Marietta, Georgia.

The University of Colorado Boulder’s Volunteer Resource Center includes Logan Social Services on its list of programs that aren’t approved for students who are ordered to do community service, citing an agreement with the Boulder Municipal Court. A representative of the center didn’t return a request for comment. Court administrator James Cho said he’d never heard of Logan Social Services and didn’t know what agreement the university’s website referred to. Cho also said he couldn’t recall a case where a defendant wanted approval for a community service program that charged a fee.

“We certainly don't want to create another barrier to get something like that done. I know paying money out of pocket would create an obstacle,” he said.