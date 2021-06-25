 Skip To Content
The Justice Department Is Taking Georgia To Court Over The State’s New Voting Restrictions

“Where we believe the civil rights of Americans have been violated, we will not hesitate to act,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said.

By Zoe Tillman

Picture of Zoe Tillman Zoe Tillman BuzzFeed News Reporter
Posted on June 25, 2021, at 11:28 a.m. ET

Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is suing Georgia over a spate of new voting restrictions Gov. Brian Kemp signed in March that impose voter ID requirements on absentee voting, make it illegal to give people water and food while they wait in line to vote, and limit remote drop box sites.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the lawsuit on Friday morning along with Kristen Clarke, the newly-confirmed head of the Civil Rights Division. It was the latest instance of Garland appearing in person for the rollout of new legal action to signal the Biden administration’s renewed support for the department’s civil rights work; he previously made public statements on camera announcing investigations into police departments in Minneapolis and Louisville.

“The rights of all eligible citizens to vote are the central pillars of our democracy. They are the rights from which all other rights ultimately flow,” Garland said.

In addition to the lawsuit, which will accuse Georgia lawmakers of passing the new restrictions with the purpose of violating the rights of Black voters, Garland also announced new measures aimed at protecting election officials against threats.

“Where we believe the civil rights of Americans have been violated, we will not hesitate to act,” Garland said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

