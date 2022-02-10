These TikTokers Created Their Own Satire Podcast To Point Out The Sexist Things Bros Say About Women

People are fighting against the misogynoir of men with podcasts who share their unfiltered views on women and relationships by parodying the content of these “alpha males” in a viral TikTok trend.

“As males grow older, their natural hairline recedes and they lose their value,” said creator Lilly Brown, in a TikTok posted on Jan. 24 mimicking the dude-bro podcast style.

“If you start balding after we get married, which happens all too often, if you’re going to let that happen, I don’t know if I’m going to stay around,” replied her “podcast cohost” Kimber Springs.

“It’s just a preference,” said Springs, in the video with over 4 million views.

Springs and Brown have posted close to a dozen videos of their satire podcast show Fresh New Tits, named in honor of the Fresh and Fit podcast, which bills itself as the “The No. 1 Men’s Podcast in the World.” On Tuesday, TikTok announced that misogyny — as well as deadnaming, misgendering, and support for conversion therapy — would now be explicitly banned on the platform. But that doesn’t end the need for Springs and Brown’s comedic work.