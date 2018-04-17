Khloé Kardashian Can’t Seem To Catch A Break She’s the one even non-Kardashian fans still kind of root for because, unlike her sisters, she actually seems to need our support. Twitter

Kena Betancur / AFP / Getty Images

If the Kardashians are a fairy-tale family, blessed with beauty, money, fame, and power, then Khloé — born somewhere in the middle, of often questioned paternity, whose first husband cheated on her extravagantly before almost overdosing in a Nevada brothel — is certainly their cursed child. She’s always been the underdog, perpetually on the verge of a Cinderella story. She’s the one even non-Kardashian fans still kind of root for — in large part because, unlike her sisters, she actually seems to need our support. So when the Daily Mail posted footage of Tristan Thompson, her boyfriend and the father of Khloé’s infant, hooking up with another woman at a New York nightclub on April 7, as they approached the final days of Khloé’s pregnancy (their daughter, True, was born on the 12th), the blowback was swift and intense. Thompson was booed as he took the court with his basketball team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, a few days after the news broke; fans held signs saying “We love Khloé” in the crowd. They’ve also expressed their displeasure in the comments on Thompson’s Instagram page. Anyone hoping it had been an isolated incident was soon disabused of that notion. The Daily Mail’s revelation was followed by gossip website the Shade Room posting photos of Thompson and the same woman walking into (and then, hours later, out of) his hotel together; TMZ had footage of Thompson hanging out with three women at a club, and getting physical with two of them, in October, early in Khloé’s pregnancy. The Daily Mail reports there’s a fifth woman involved, one Thompson saw regularly for most of the last year. Support for Khloé (CNN is rooting for her!) hasn’t kept people from speculating that this is just another Kardashian orchestration: a way to stir up extra publicity around the birth, or perhaps to create another storyline that will keep people watching Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Jason Miller / Getty Images Khloé wearing Tristan Thompson's jersey at a Cavs game last year.

But staying with a serial cheater is a deeply unsympathetic choice. It allows us to blame women for their suffering — just look at the furor Rihanna caused by getting back together with Chris Brown after he brutally beat her in 2009. Fox News was the first outlet to step up with unsolicited advice for the new mother: Leave him, Khloé! In fact, getting back together with a man who’s wronged her would probably be the most regular thing Khloé could do, but that’s not what we want from her. We need her to be us, but better. It’s okay to get cheated on (relatable) as long as you rise above (aspirational). The world is watching Khloé like a story right now, when in fact, of course, she is a person. As if to prove that our goodwill for her isn’t limitless, the reaction to the April 16 announcement of her daughter’s name, True Thompson, provoked mockery and exasperation on two fronts: the audacity of naming a baby True when “her dad is a liar,” and then of giving the baby Thompson’s last name instead of her own. CNN may be rooting for Khloé, but it doesn’t seem like Twitter is. Our sympathy for Khloé comes from how she dramatizes our own sense of ourselves: as good people who haven’t found the right one yet, and keep getting taken in by the wrong ones. The humanity of her story also grounds those of her sisters, reminding us that luck’s handouts are unpredictable and unfair. Khloé anchors the Kardashians by giving the public a space in which to imagine ourselves among them: She’s our avatar, the imperfect, struggling, insecure, unlucky one. We know what that feels like. We feel like that all the time. And so it also feels especially good to know that everyone else is rooting for Khloé, that we’re all shocked and outraged and furious about this together. It feels good, at least for the time being, to watch the world come together behind a woman wronged, and say, “We love you anyway. It’s not you, baby — it is so, so, so him.” ●

Zan Romanoff is a full-time freelance writer and the author of A Song to Take the World Apart and Grace and the Fever. She lives and works in Los Angeles.

