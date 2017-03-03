When You Make Jews Afraid, All You Prove Is That We’re Human Too Growing up Jewish in America, it has usually been easy to forget the fear that’s part of my DNA. It feels awful to acknowledge that, right now, fear is reasonable. Twitter

Mark Makela / Getty Images Mount Carmel Cemetery in Philadelphia, where Jewish tombstones were vandalized on Feb. 27.

Some days it feels brave and defiant, and some days it feels exhausting, and some days it feels like nothing at all.

The public facet of Jewish identity is a fluid thing: If you’re not Orthodox or Hasidic, it likely isn’t visible in the way that being black, for instance, is. You can take it off and put it on again. And so every time you walk through doors that will mark you with your faith, there is the friction of remembering that what you’re doing is dangerous. Especially if you are white — which many, though not all, American Jews are — that precariousness is particularly acute. You are so used to feeling safe in your skin. You choose to walk through the door anyway, and some days it feels brave and defiant, and some days it feels exhausting, and some days it feels like nothing at all — just the ordinary stuff of being alive. All three reactions are correct ones, I think. The center I worked at was founded in the 1950s by Russian immigrants who wanted a place to gather, to educate their children, to take a sauna, to dance together. It was almost sold off to pay some debts, a little over a decade ago, but a local Catholic archbishop saved it. He used his discretionary funds to offer the center a loan, because he used to go to the dances there when he was growing up. He didn’t want to imagine our neighborhood without it. This is the balance of Jewish life: For every neighbor who has ever made threats against us, there have been more offering us their savings and their connections, helping us rebuild those cemeteries. But that doesn’t save me from the immediacy of knowing that the centers being evacuated after bomb threats this week house pre-schools, mostly, or ping-pong tables and lap pools and old ladies playing mah-jongg. (Old Jewish ladies are wild for mah-jongg.) I see photographs of cribs being wheeled out of JCCs, and it reminds me of the 3-year-old at my center who lost it when we did a fire drill — who, even when he understood that there was no danger this time, could not be comforted, knowing that there might be the next. And it reminds me of being 11 and goofing off in Hebrew class until the teacher exploded, screamed at us until we were all crying, a tirade that ended with this: “I have been to Germany, and I have touched the ovens. Don’t kid yourselves. Those ovens are still hot.” (Obviously, he should not have been left alone with children.) I cried so hard and so long I had to be sent home from school for the day. I had nightmares after, for years.

Every child has to learn about death. Some children also have to learn that there are people to whom their very life is offensive.

Every child has to learn about death. Some children also have to learn that there are people to whom their very life is offensive. In order to stay sane you forget it, you ignore it, you do your best to live anyway, in the face of it. In Los Angeles, in my life so far, that has mostly been easy. So it feels like insult to injury when I am forced to dredge up the fear I have spent so long trying to be bigger than. It feels awful to acknowledge that, right now, fear is reasonable, and necessary, and real. My best friend had a baby a year ago. Her JCC daycare was evacuated because of a bomb threat this week. We are being menaced with a kind of fear that is specifically intended to be unbearable, to remind us that there is no form of Jewish life that is innocent or secular or integrated enough to be acceptable. And so I ask myself to remember that the world is not a safe place, when it comes down to it. That going to visit my old co-workers and my childhood synagogue is important, and so is writing this. So is admitting to the depth and breadth of my fear. I hate that a bunch of smirking anti-Semites got to sit at home making phone calls that terrorized my community this week; I wish I could say that they didn’t scare me, but they do, and it would be worse for me to ignore that fear. They can make those phone calls because they cannot imagine that our babies are as human as theirs. Trump can insinuate that this is a plot we cooked up to make ourselves look vulnerable because that’s the story people have been telling about us for years — that we’re crafty and canny, that we always control the story. I’ve spent years in rooms with other Jews arguing that we need to look past Holocaust education if we want to see a future for our people, but that doesn’t mean I want us written out of the narrative entirely. We are not the only people who have ever suffered; we are far from the only group being terrorized by the people this administration has emboldened. But we are among them. And I know that now in a different way than I ever have before. Jews are no strangers to the inevitability of our deaths. When you scare us, all you prove is that we are human, and you have made yourself numb to that fact. You remind me to find something sweet to eat, to call my mother and my friends, to be grateful for the gorgeous resilience of my tradition, and for the fact that we will do everything we can to keep our children safe, except to stop being Jews.

Zan Romanoff is a writer who lives in Los Angeles.

