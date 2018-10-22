Trump Tweeted Out A Map Of Air Pollution. Here’s What’s Wrong With It.

Seemingly apropos of nothing, President Donald Trump tweeted this graphic out on Monday, claiming that the US has “the Cleanest Air in the World — BY FAR!”

Taking a closer look, the image in Trump’s tweet cites a World Health Organization map for the data. The “(none in U.S.)” appears to be a new addition to the original map.

The colors are a little different, but the data is the same, so problem solved, the tweet is correct, right? Wrong, for a few reasons.

This map is based upon the same @WHO data. It clearly shows areas in the U.S. with average annual PM2.5 pollution concentrations above the WHO air quality guide level of 10 ug/m3 (darker green). https://t.co/6J8MbAC7J5 13/ https://t.co/AavcrKeLWX

There are 45 US cities with fine particulate matter levels above WHO’s suggested level of 10 micrograms per cubic meter, such as California’s Bakersfield and Los Angeles, according to Walke.

And per the American Lung Association’s latest annual State of the Air, while 11 of the 25 most polluted cities in the US improved their quality under US standards, all 25 “failed to meet the more protective standards established by the World Health Organization.”