The EPA Is Announcing An Unprecedented $50 Million Environmental Justice Push

The Environmental Protection Agency on Friday will unveil $50 million in new funding to help low-income and communities of color most impacted by pollution, the climate crisis, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the Biden administration’s first big spending blitz on environmental justice, which has formed a cornerstone of his climate policy. And it represents a dramatic increase in funding on an issue largely ignored by the Trump administration.

“This is the most aggressive approach to tackling environmental injustice and equity issues,” EPA Administrator Michael Regan told BuzzFeed News on Friday. “And from the White House to the EPA, we are turning the words into action and we are really excited to get these resources into the hands of communities.”

Congress allocated $100 million to the EPA to go towards environmental justice initiatives as part of the latest COVID aid package, the American Rescue Plan, signed into law in March. Friday’s funding announcement will identify how the first half of that money will be spent, and the agency plans to share details on the next $50 million later this summer.

The largest chunk of the money — $16.6 million — will go to environmental justice grants to help cities, states, tribes, and territories fund education on pollution’s impacts on the environment and public health, as well as training community members to get jobs in the environmental sector.

“What we’ve all seen firsthand is that COVID-19 has magnified the daily injustices facing communities of color, low income communities, the same communities that will suffer disproportionately from climate change, who face higher rates of heart and lung disease,” Regan said.

Regan is announcing this new funding from the a water filtration plant in Baltimore, noting that $200,000 is going to a program there called YH20 that trains people from diverse backgrounds to get jobs in water management.

Since launching in 2015, YH20 has trained nearly 100 people between the ages of 18 and 24 in local water management. Upwards of 85 of them are still working within Baltimore’s Department of Public Works, according to Yolanda Winkler, who helps run the mentoring and training program.

The money from the EPA will help the program “expand in a real and serious way,” Winkler said, including increasing how many people can participate.

“YH20 and organizations like them are the perfect organizations to receive the money, to not only relieve the pressure that has been exacerbated by COVID-19, but to relieve pressures that have been present for generations,” Regan said.

Some of the additional grant money will go to groups including the Tohono O’odham Tribal Nation in Arizona to help develop plans to address air quality problems, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management to boost awareness about air pollution and disinfectants, and the Los Angeles, California housing authority to fund a pilot program boosting worker awareness about asthma.

For Mustafa Santigao Ali, the former EPA environmental justice head under the Obama administration, this funding announcement is long overdue.

“It’s great to see for the first time there’s going to be significant resources for these various sets of programs,” he said, adding that today’s funding levels are “magnitudes larger” than what he had to work with at the agency.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates or follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

