New York Is Suing Exxon For Misleading Investors About Climate Change

The state of New York is suing Exxon Mobil for fraud, alleging the oil company has long deceived investors on the risks climate change poses to its business.

“Exxon provided false and misleading assurances that it is effectively managing the economic risks posed to its business by the increasingly stringent policies and regulations that it expects governments to adopt to address climate change,” according to the lawsuit filed Wednesday by the New York Attorney General's Office.

This lawsuit, which follows a three-year investigation into Exxon on climate matters, calls out the company’s past leader, Rex Tillerson, for allegedly sanctioning the fraud. Tillerson left the company to briefly serve as Trump’s secretary of state.

