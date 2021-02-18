 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

NASA’s Perseverance Rover Has Landed On Mars To Search For Signs Of Ancient Life

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

NASA’s Perseverance Rover Has Landed On Mars To Search For Signs Of Ancient Life

“Based on everything we know about Mars in the past, it absolutely should have been capable of supporting ancient life," one NASA scientist said.

By Zahra Hirji and Dan Vergano

Picture of Zahra Hirji Zahra Hirji BuzzFeed News Reporter Picture of Dan Vergano Dan Vergano BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 18, 2021, at 5:41 p.m. ET

NASA

NASA’s Perseverance rover successfully landed on the surface of Mars on Thursday, starting a mission to find signs of ancient life on the planet.

NASA tweeted out the first pictures taken by the Martian rover from its landing site on Jezero Crater, which scientists believe was once a river delta. If life ever existed on Mars, scientists think this is one of the places there may be signs of it. The rover is decked out with various tools, including a coring drill and a ground-penetrating radar tool, to help answer this question.

Hello, world. My first look at my forever home. #CountdownToMars
NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover @NASAPersevere

Hello, world. My first look at my forever home. #CountdownToMars

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @NASAPersevere

“The most rewarding discovery I think we could make with Perseverance is finding a truly compelling ancient biosignature on Mars,” said Katie Morgan, deputy project scientist for the NASA mission. “Based on everything we know about Mars in the past, it absolutely should have been capable of supporting ancient life.”

NASA launched Perseverance on July 30, 2020, and it has been traveling the more-than-100-million-mile journey since. The last time NASA landed a rover on the red planet was in 2012 with the Curiosity rover. Curiosity is still operational and continues sending images from Mars, even today.

video-player.buzzfeed.com

Scientists at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory celebrating when Perseverance landed on Mars

One of the most intriguing instruments on the Perseverance mission is the Ingenuity helicopter, a small flyer that will be tested at least 5 times over 30 days as soon as the rover drives to a suitable takeoff site. If successful, the tests would be the first powered flights on another planet, opening the door to future drone exploration on Mars.

Patrick T. Fallon / Getty Images

A full-scale model of the experimental Ingenuity Mars helicopter

NASA has pursued a “Follow the Water” strategy for seeking signs of past life on Mars for decades, and the rover is the latest explorer in this line. While past rovers have looked for signs of once wet and habitable sites, this mission will look directly for signs of life from billions of years ago in the samples it takes from the suspected river delta it now rests on.

Want to see more stories like this? Become a BuzzFeed News member.

ADVERTISEMENT