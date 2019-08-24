The DNC Voted Against Holding A Climate Debate, Despite Top Candidates Supporting The Idea

Democratic National Committee members on Saturday voted 222 to 137 to reject a resolution that would have effectively allowed the party's presidential candidates to hold a debate dedicated solely to climate change.



The contentious vote on the last day of DNC’s August meeting in San Francisco follows months of growing pressure for a climate debate from Democratic presidential candidates and climate activists nationwide.

Earlier in the week, the DNC’s resolution committee voted through a resolution that was updated to encourage “candidates to participate in multi-candidate issue-specific forums with the candidates appearing on the same stage, engaging one another in discussion” — effectively, opening the door for a climate debate. On Saturday, this resolution went up for a larger vote, but ultimately was squashed. (A separate resolution more directly calling for a climate debate was rejected earlier in the meeting.)

The calls for a climate debate originated in April, when Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, who dropped out of the presidential race just this week, pitched the idea.

DNC chairman Tom Perez initially shot down the suggestion, arguing such a move would open the floodgates for other single-issue debates. Perez also warned that candidates who participated in a third-party climate debate would be barred from participating in the next DNC-sponsored one.