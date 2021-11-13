“We’re Extremely Disappointed”: Climate Negotiations Ended With A Deal That Some Nations Say Is Not Enough

The climate crisis is only worsening, and still there’s no global consensus on the basics of what needs to be done: whether to financially help the most vulnerable nations suffering from damaging impacts today, or what to do about fossil fuels, the driving source of the problem.



After intense negotiations spilled into the weekend, the 26th United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26) in Glasgow ended Saturday with minimal progress on either front, beyond agreeing to continue the heated discussions in the coming years, much to the sadness and frustration of many developing nations and activists.

“We were told that COP26 was the last best chance to keep 1.5C alive”— the key goal of the Paris climate agreement — “but it’s been placed on life support,” Amanda Mukwashi, chief executive officer of the relief organization Christian Aid, said in a statement. “Rich nations have kicked the can down the road and with it the promise of the urgent climate action people on the frontline of this crisis need.”

The resulting deal, signed on by roughly 200 countries, calls on parties to accelerate “efforts towards the phase down" of coal power and some fossil fuel subsidies; urges developed nations to deliver on a $100 billion-per-year goal by 2025 to help developing nations adapt to and mitigate the crisis; and requests countries with weak climate plans come back to the table in 2022 with stronger ones. The language on coal power and fossil fuel subsidies was watered down in the final hours of the talks; earlier drafts called for their phase out.

Frans Timmermans, a top climate official for the European Union, was among the many diplomats disappointed by the text change. “We all know that European wealth was built on coal," he said. "And if we don’t get rid of coal, European death will also be built on coal. We know full well that coal has no future."



Notably not included in the deal, however, was any commitment to fully phase out of oil and gas. Nor was there support to explicitly provide more aid for the most vulnerable countries to adapt to climate change, or any money for what’s called “loss and damage” — essentially climate reparations to help those countries who are already reeling from climate impacts but did little to cause the crisis. The US and European Union are largely blamed for shutting down the talks on money.

“We’re extremely disappointed,” Lia Nicholson, a climate negotiator for the Caribbean island nation of Antigua and Barbuda, said on the summit’s final day. “Know what is at stake for our membership, our homes, and our cultures. We strongly question whether elements of this package could undermine our 1.5C march but we trust we have to go through this journey.”