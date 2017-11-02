As House Science Committee chair, Smith has challenged the research and integrity of federal scientists, including subpoenaing for their emails.

Rep. Lamar Smith, one of the most outspoken climate skeptics in Congress, announced Tuesday he will retire after his term ends in 2018.

"For several reasons, this seems like a good time to pass on the privilege of representing the 21st District to someone else," Smith said in a statement shared online. "I have one new grandchild and a second arriving soon! And I hope to find other ways to stay involved in politics. With over a year remaining in my term, there is still much to do. There is legislation to enact, dozens of hearings to hold and hundreds of votes to cast."

As House Science Committee chair, Smith has repeatedly challenged the research and integrity of federal scientists, including subpoenaing for their emails. He's also voted to cut their funding.

