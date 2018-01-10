Several agencies have scrubbed climate information from their websites, and often not communicated why, according to a new report. In many cases, it’s unclear if the changes were mandated by Trump officials, self-censorship from career staff, or administrative tweaks without political motives.

Climate information has been condensed or excised from the websites of at least six federal agencies under the first year of the Trump administration, according to a report released Wednesday.

The most extensive changes have occurred on the Environmental Protection Agency’s website, which has dropped “climate” from various program names and removed hundreds of pages and links to climate resources.

The Department of Energy, Department of the Interior, State Department, and others have also seen changes, according to the report, compiled by the Environmental Data and Governance Initiative (EDGI) that’s been tracking website changes since Trump took office.

EDGI is a network of international researchers and nonprofits that formed after Trump’s win to protect federal scientific data in case the new administration tried to change or delete it. A year later, those fears haven’t realized.

“Although there is no evidence of any removals of climate data, we have documented overhauls and removals of documents, webpages, and entire websites, as well as significant language shifts,” EDGI wrote in the report.

In many cases, it’s unclear if the website changes were mandated by Trump officials, self-censorship from career staff, or administrative tweaks without political motives. But the end result is the same: a lack of easily accessible climate information.

And although much of the old climate information is still available on archived websites — such as the Obama-era State Department website with climate reports, former Secretary John Kerry’s many climate-themed speeches, and more — access to these archives isn’t always easily available and links to archived sites are sometimes broken, according to EDGI.

Responding to questions about the numerous website changes, EPA spokesman Jahan Wilcox told BuzzFeed News by email: “We are constantly updating our website to reflect new initiatives and projects of the Agency. Of course the site will be reflective of the current administration’s priorities – with that said, all the content from the previous administration is still easily accessible and publicly available-through the banner across the top of the main page of the site.”

Here are the most notable website changes mentioned in the report, most recent first. (Apart from the EPA and the National Park Service, the agencies that made these changes did not immediately respond to requests for comment.)

1. The Department of the Interior scrubbed 92 documents detailing climate action at national parks in December 2017.