Snapchat's Spectacles Are Overhyped — But Amazing

Xavier Harding / BuzzFeed News

If you’ve ever shared a self-destructing photo or video, you probably did so on Snapchat. Two months ago, the company rebranded itself as Snap Inc., “a camera company” (though the app is still called Snapchat).

But what’s a camera company without a camera? Enter Spectacles.

Snap's new camera–sunglasses hybrid is like a GoPro for hipsters, or maybe like a cuter and less conspicuous Google Glass. While wearing them, you can take photos that automatically upload to your phone, ready for you to add to your Snapchat story. They cost $129 and come in three colors (black, teal, and coral), all in a rounded, slightly cat-eye shape.

And their hype is real, thanks in no small part to a genius rollout that's led to artificially scarce supply, super-long lines, and a media story in and of itself. Unless you live in New York City, Spectacles are available only via so-called Snapbots — a cyclops–vending machine combo that's trackable on this map and that has been popping up in places like Big Sur, the Grand Canyon, and Tulsa, Oklahoma (but curiously enough, not bigger cities like Chicago or Philadelphia). Some pairs are already going for two or three times retail price on eBay, and Lumoid is charging $20 to rent a pair for a day.