More Than 50 Student Activists Were Arrested In Police Raids In China

People hold banners at a demonstration in support of factory workers of Jasic Technology, outside the Yanziling police station in Pingshan District, Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China, Aug. 6, 2018.

Two videos posted on Twitter show police dressed in riot gear storming into an apartment in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, at 5 a.m. Friday and scuffling with student activists who appeared to have been caught off guard inside.

More than 50 student activists and former factory workers who had been protesting for workers' rights were arrested early Friday when Chinese police raided two separate apartments that the activists had been renting in Shenzhen and Beijing.

According to Patrick Poon, a senior researcher at Amnesty International, 50 student activists and five factory workers were arrested in the raid in Shenzhen, the booming industrial hub in southern China where student activists and others had joined local factory workers who have been protesting for factory workers’ rights to unionize since early July.

In a separate raid on the same day, carried out by police from Guangdong Province in Beijing, a witness told BuzzFeed News that more than 20 riot police officers broke into another apartment and forcefully arrested two student activists and two factory workers. He said the police busted into the apartment with riot gear at 6 a.m., and began to ask about activists’ personal information while confiscating all computers and mobile phones in the room. Four people who were part of the group that submitted petition letters to the All-China Federation of Trade Unions, the government agency that manages union registration, were taken away by police.

“The police barged into the apartment, but they only had a search warrant that didn’t list any probable cause,” the witness said.

The two raids were the latest episodes to come out of a brewing labor unrest that started in July, when protests began to break out in Shenzhen after seven workers at Jasic International were laid off for attempting to form a union. Protests are usually considered as challenges to the Chinese Communist Party, as independent labor action is prohibited and protesters have been routinely punished.

Jasic International is a stock market–listed company that exports welding machinery abroad. Representatives for the company declined to comment on this incident when contacted by BuzzFeed News.



Huang Lanfeng, a former Jasic worker, told BuzzFeed News that workers at Jasic were subjected to harsh working conditions, including being routinely forced to work 30 to 40 days consecutively without a day off.

Conditions like these led to a group of workers to try to form a union. Huang said that as a result of trying to unionize, factory management employees beat, threatened, and fired her husband and a group of other workers in June. Huang had left the company in 2017.

The next month, more than 100 riot police officers were on hand to arrest the group of workers when they tried to return to work.

“My husband tried to go back to work on July 27 because he was unlawfully laid off,” Huang told BuzzFeed News. “As we arrived at the scene, over 100 riot police showed up, and they arrested 29 of us.”



Shenzhen police said that the seven former Jasic workers were detained after illegally entering the factory, and they are now being investigated. Huang and some of the other workers were later released. Her husband remains in detention.

The incident caused over a thousand Chinese college students to write open letters on social media and as many as 50 of them traveled to Shenzhen to support the workers' cause.

“I was motivated to start supporting the Jasic workers after learning about the forced detention of student activists and former factory workers on July 27,” a college student in Beijing told BuzzFeed News in a phone interview.

Following the arrest of 29 activists on July 27, 15 people were subsequently released but 14 people, including a nursing mother, still remain in detention as of today. On Aug. 6, a group of 50 student activists and supporters of the factory workers held a protest outside the police station in Shenzhen, demanding for the immediate release of those who remained in detention.