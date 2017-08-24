This Saudi-Backed Fund Is Dominating Tech Investing

An investment fund that includes billions from the government of Saudi Arabia has gone on a buying spree since launching a few months ago, taking huge stakes in a number of major tech companies.

The SoftBank Vision Fund announced in May that it had raised $93 billion, making it the largest ever fund for investing in privately held tech startups. Much of that capital came from Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, which said it would chip in $45 billion over a five-year period. Big chunks of capital also came from an Abu Dhabi government fund, and from the SoftBank Group, the Japanese conglomerate that created the Vision Fund. (Smaller contributions came from major tech companies such as Apple and Qualcomm.)

The Vision Fund has subsequently been writing enormous checks for startups, helping the Japanese SoftBank Group and Saudi Arabia expand their influence in the tech world. It also benefits from the fact that the SoftBank Group had been making big startup investments for a little while; some of those investments are now being moved to the Vision Fund.

Seemingly overnight, the Vision Fund has become one of the biggest players in startupland.

The Vision Fund's latest head-spinning deal was announced on Thursday: $4.4 billion for WeWork, the provider of co-working spaces. (Some fine print: The capital came from both the Vision Fund and SoftBank Group itself, and $1.4 billion of the investment was previously announced.)

$4.4 billion is a huge sum for a startup investment. Other tech investors were doing spit-takes.