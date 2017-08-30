13 Hard Words We Learned From This Uber Investor's Letter

Shervin Pishevar is a technology investor who was an early backer of Uber. He also writes letters. Lately, he has been spilling ink on one topic in particular: an ongoing legal battle between the Uber cofounder Travis Kalanick and the venture capital firm Benchmark for control of the ride-hail behemoth.

Pishevar's latest missive, released on Wednesday, surpasses all his others in style and diction. There's a rich tradition of investors firing off pointed dispatches, though most practitioners of the form work for Wall Street hedge funds. Pishevar, with Benchmark as his subject, manages to infuse the genre not only with venom but also with some particularly obstreperous difficult hard words and phrases.

Here's Pishevar: