Nearly 200 Google Employees Are Affected By Trump's Immigration Order

President Trump's executive order banning immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries is causing alarm inside Google, with close to 200 employees affected and others who have accepted job offers experiencing difficulty.

The executive order "affects the lives and families" of at least 187 Google employees, CEO Sundar Pichai told staff on Friday in an email that was reviewed by BuzzFeed News. In addition, 14 people who accepted job offers at the tech giant are coming from places covered by the ban and are currently working with Google lawyers, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Google is offering legal advice to employees who are in the United States on green cards to help them understand how they might be affected, the person said. The company has also updated an internal travel help site "with our best understanding of the situation" and made its global security team available to employees abroad, Pichai told staff.

"It's painful to see the personal cost of this executive order on our colleagues," Pichai said.

At a company discussion on Thursday, employees "heard from two Googlers grappling with what this might mean for them and their families," Pichai continued. "Just as that discussion was happening, another Googler was rushing back from a trip to New Zealand to make it into the US before the order was signed."

In an email, Google's press team said it had no comment beyond a previous statement, which said the company was "concerned about the impact of this order and any proposals that could impose restrictions on Googlers and their families, or that could create barriers to bringing great talent to the US."

Bloomberg News earlier reported on Pichai's email.

Google co-founder Sergey Brin was spotted at San Francisco International Airport on Saturday evening at a protest of the immigration order. "I'm here because I'm a refugee," Brin said, according to a Forbes reporter.