Some Question Why The US Lets Turkey Bully It Over The Incirlik Airbase

Incirlik Air Base has been Turkey's leverage in a growing list of disputes with the United States. But some former US military officers argue it's not needed anymore.

WASHINGTON — With relations between Turkey and the United States once again in crisis, some former US military leaders are saying it may be time to reassess just how much the US really needs Turkey's Incirlik Air Base — and whether it’s worth the leverage it gives the increasingly combative government of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Over the weekend, the two countries halted the processing of nonimmigrant visas for citizens of the other after Turkey arrested a US consulate employee and charged him with espionage, the latest in a series of arrests diplomats believe is a campaign of hostage-taking to force the US to extradite an Erdoğan rival who lives in Pennsylvania.

As in previous diplomatic standoffs, Incirlik, a strategically located air base just 60 miles from the Syrian border that houses 2,700 American service members, has become a key point of contention, with US officials insisting it remains strategically important. Pro-Erdoğan media outlets trumpeted those statements Tuesday.

Incirlik “has been a symbol of our commitment to work with and help defend our ally and strategic partner for decades,” Pentagon spokesman Johnny Michaels told BuzzFeed News, adding that counter-ISIS operations out of the base continue to be closely coordinated with Turkey. “We're fully in this fight and intend to continue to cooperate closely with Turkey.”

But some former US military leaders question that position, noting that Incirlik has become a card that trumps all others in disputes with a supposed ally that's seemed less and less of one in recent years.

“Turkey needs to know we’re not held hostage by the fact that we need to have this base. We don’t,” retired Gen. Chuck Wald, former deputy commander of the US European Command, told BuzzFeed News. “It’s a good place to have a base, but can we do it somewhere else? Absolutely.”

Incirlik’s strategic location has long given Turkey a “special aura” in dealing with the US and other NATO allies which its government has relished playing up, he said.

“We’ve kind of talked ourselves into Turkey being this super geostrategic location ... that it’s such a special place that we turn a blind eye on bad behavior,” Wald said. “But they are threatening and arresting our people there, beating up people in DC, making side pacts with China and Russia, shooting at people we support in Syria ... That’s not the kind of behavior you expect from a pretty strong ally.”

As relations with the US have deteriorated, Erdoğan has increasingly coordinated with Russia and Iran. Last week he also welcomed Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro amid stringent sanctions by the United States.

Not all former military leaders agree with Wald. Retired Adm. James Stavridis, the former supreme allied commander of NATO, argues that the US “ought to do all we can to remain strategically engaged despite all the recent frustrations,” and that Incirlik “remains of very high strategic and tactical importance.”

“If we were to leave, we’d have to increase the load on … more distant locations,” he told BuzzFeed News. “More importantly, [Incirlik] is a strong symbol of US connection to Turkey.”

But there is much debate. Many analysts say that the base has become less critical, now that the war against ISIS has moved away from the Turkish border and to the eastern Syrian desert. That means aircraft have shorter travel times from Jordan. Last month, Germany, angered by Turkey's refusal to allow lawmakers to visit German forces there, withdrew its troops from Incirlik and moved them to Jordan’s al-Asrak air base.

“Honestly, for a long time Incirlik was everything in the US–Turkey relationship,” said Bulent Aliriza, director of the Turkey project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. “It’s like a bad marriage. If you take (the base) out of the equation, both sides are left saying 'What have you done for me lately?'”

Built in the early 1950s, the facility has been jointly operated by the Turkish military and the US Air Force since 1954. Located between Europe and the Middle East, it served as a bulwark against the Soviet Union during the Cold War. During the First Gulf War, coalition forces flew combat missions over Iraq from the base.

“This relationship was born in the Cold War, and they’ve spent 25 years after the fall of the Soviet Union looking for a new rationale,” Aliriza said. “But we could move out of Incirlik tomorrow. It is far less important in the fight against ISIS than it was during the Gulf War.”

The shared threat of ISIS and Turkey’s agreement in 2015 to allow the US military to use its base to fight the group gave them a joint purpose. Incirlik became a key staging area where the US military keeps A-10 Thunderbolts for close-air support missions, EA-6B Prowlers which can jam ISIS communications, and KC-135 Stratotankers for aerial refueling.