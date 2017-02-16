Here's What America's Immigrant Workforce Looks Like
Almost 17% of the US workforce was born overseas, as the Day Without Immigrants protests seek to make clear.
As President Trump reiterates his commitment to crack down on undocumented immigrants, businesses around the country closed on Thursday for a "Day without Immigrants" to highlight the importance of foreign-born workers to the US economy.
Foreign born workers — including legally admitted immigrants, refugees, temporary residents such as students and temporary workers, and undocumented immigrants —make up 16.7% of America's labor force, according to 2015 data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Hispanics and Asians make up almost 3/4 of the country's foreign-born workforce.
Immigrants are particularly heavily represented in some industries — technology, restaurants, agriculture, and construction.
They also are less likely to be unemployed than native workers.
And they earn less. Income-wise, immigrant workers earn 78.8% of what native workers earn due to differences in educational attainment, jobs, and geography. The gap evens out, however, among workers with college degrees.
