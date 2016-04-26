Things At Chipotle Have Only Gotten Worse

The burrito chain's sales continued to plummet despite promotions to lure back customers after last year's food safety incidents.

Chipotle sales fell by almost 30% in the first three months of the year, as customers continued to abandon the chain after a string of food safety incidents in late 2015.

The burrito chain reported Tuesday that sales at stores open at least 13 months declined by 29.7% in the first three months of the year. Total revenue fell by 23.4%, even though the chain opened more than 200 restaurants over the last year.

And as customers and revenue evaporate, the chain's food costs are rising due to new "food testing and waste costs," and higher costs for purchasing pre-cut ingredients, the company said. Chipotle said it is gradually shifting back to preparing certain ingredients in restaurants again, after finding customers unhappy with some of the changes, such as using pre-shredded lettuce.

Combined with higher marketing costs, these factors drove restaurant-level operating profit margins down to 6.8%, compared to 27.5% a year ago.