The Burrito Crisis Continues At Chipotle

Chipotle is still struggling to recover from last year's food safety crisis, with sales in the three months from April to June down by 24% compared to the same period in 2015.

The slump in sales at restaurants open at least 13 months still represented a slight improvement from trends over the winter, when customers fled the Mexican food chain in droves. The number of transactions at the restaurants fell by about 20% in the quarter, according to the results released on Thursday afternoon.



Chipotle has returned to profitability and "is focused on restoring customer trust and re-establishing customer frequency," said CEO Steve Ells in a statement. An executive told investors on an earnings call on Thursday that while trends in July are improving further, "We are frustrated we are not further along, but there's never been a case like this....how long it will take we just don't know."



For the first six months of 2016, same store sales are down 26.5%.