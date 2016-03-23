BuzzFeed News

Starbucks Will Launch Pumpkin Spice Latte K-Cups This Fall

Now you won't even have to put on pants to get one.

By Venessa Wong

Posted on March 23, 2016, at 4:14 p.m. ET

Starbucks announced at its annual shareholders meeting on Wednesday that it will launch "Pumpkin Spice Caffè Latte" K-Cups in September.

There are other so-called pumpkin spice latte K-Cups out there, like this one by Keurig, but this is the first time Starbucks is offering the real deal in pod form.

Stabucks' new PSL K-Cups — which will only be available as a seasonal item for a limited time — are part of a broader latte-style K-Cup launch that kicks off this summer with three flavors: Caramel, Vanilla and Mocha.

It will also start selling bottled cold brew coffee.

PSL will be completely unavoidable this fall. Starbucks already offers seasonal pumpkin spice-flavored instant coffee, Frappuccino, and iced espresso products in grocery stores.

Prepare for the invasion.

