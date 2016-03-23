Starbucks Will Launch Pumpkin Spice Latte K-Cups This Fall
Now you won't even have to put on pants to get one.
Starbucks announced at its annual shareholders meeting on Wednesday that it will launch "Pumpkin Spice Caffè Latte" K-Cups in September.
There are other so-called pumpkin spice latte K-Cups out there, like this one by Keurig, but this is the first time Starbucks is offering the real deal in pod form.
Stabucks' new PSL K-Cups — which will only be available as a seasonal item for a limited time — are part of a broader latte-style K-Cup launch that kicks off this summer with three flavors: Caramel, Vanilla and Mocha.
It will also start selling bottled cold brew coffee.
PSL will be completely unavoidable this fall. Starbucks already offers seasonal pumpkin spice-flavored instant coffee, Frappuccino, and iced espresso products in grocery stores.
Prepare for the invasion.
