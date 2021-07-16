A Former Sony Employee Featured in a Company Diversity Video Is Suing For Racial Discrimination

Monica Hill was among the employees Sony filmed to promote the company’s diversity. But she says she experienced racism in the workplace and was driven out for speaking up.

Provided to BuzzFeed News A still from the Sony Black History Month video showing Hill

Monica Hill had worked at Sony for about three months when she and other Black employees were invited to appear in the company’s Black History Month video earlier this year and speak about the power of Black voices as “Sony shining stars.” Actor Michael B. Jordan was featured in the video as well, which Hill said made her feel that the company was taking racial issues seriously. Yet Hill soon found that Sony’s representations of diversity did not match her reality, she said. She claimed that after she raised concerns about comments and treatment by her supervisor that she found to be racist, Sony management retaliated against her, excluding her from meetings she said she should have been a part of, stripping her of certain clients, and ultimately firing her while she was on sick leave after catching COVID-19. In a lawsuit filed this week in California state court, the “Sony shining star” claimed she was hired “as a token to fill Sony’s diversity numbers.” “It was a lie,” Hill said in an interview with BuzzFeed News. Asked about Hill’s claims in the lawsuit, a Sony spokesperson said “the company does not comment on confidential personnel matters,” but that “diversity, equity and inclusion are core to Sony.” The spokesperson said the company takes complaints “seriously,” conducts proper and thorough investigations, and has a “committed focus” on the success of all of its employees. Around the country, people of color are wondering whether the reckoning over racial inequality over the last year will have any meaningful impact, including in corporate America. BuzzFeed News recently spoke to people at nearly a dozen companies who said they dread confronting racism in the workplace again when offices reopen. While Sony stated on its diversity page that “diversity and inclusion are encoded in our DNA and shape a vibrant corporate culture” and last year expressed solidarity with Black Lives Matter and the Black community at large, Hill said that in her experience the company did not live up to such statements.

Have you witnessed racism or other forms of discrimination at your workplace? Contact this reporter at venessa.wong@buzzfeed.com

Her experience at Sony was riddled with “microaggressions,” Hill, who is 40 and lives in Orlando, said in an interview. “It’s the disparaging comments that are often made, that people look past. It’s being blocked from opportunities that others would have.” After Sony asked Hill to appear in the Black History Month video in January, Hill said, her supervisor, senior sales manager Jaime Raffone, pushed back on Hill appearing in it. Hill claimed in her lawsuit that in conversations, Raffone said the “Black Lives Matter movement had made Blacks feel more powerful than they are and that Blacks should feel grateful for whatever they are given,” that “she appreciates Blacks ‘who know their place’ and are willing to work hard instead of being given welfare,” and that Kamala Harris was picked to serve as vice president “because of pressure from the Black Lives Matter movement.” Raffone, who is among the defendants listed in the lawsuit and has worked at Sony for more than 20 years, did not respond to multiple messages seeking comment. Sony and Raffone have not yet filed a legal defense to the claims. A third-party investigation conducted for Sony earlier this year looking into Hill’s allegations of mistreatment and offensive comments concluded that there was no evidence that company policy had been violated, according to the lawsuit.

Courtesy of Monica Hill Monica Hill