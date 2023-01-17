Tell Us What You're Most Concerned About Financially In 2023

BuzzFeed News would like to know your most pressing personal finance questions for 2023. Do you have new questions about student loans? About what to do in the face of ongoing recession forecasts? About dealing with rising prices? About housing? About investing or saving? Has managing your money gotten trickier now that pandemic relief programs have largely ended? These last few years of economic and political whiplash have left plenty of things to feel uncertain about. Please fill out this form and share your thoughts.

We might use your question in a future BuzzFeed News story. We take your privacy seriously and will not share any personal information without your permission. ●



