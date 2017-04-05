Panera Was Just Bought By A European Company That Owns Everything

The $7.5 billion deal adds one more major American food brand to a company that now owns Keurig, Peet's and Caribou.

Panera announced on Wednesday that it would be bought by JAB Holding in a $7.5 billion deal — the latest in a string of purchases by the mysterious European holding company.

You probably don't know what JAB is, but its companies are all around you.

JAB is controlled by a family of German billionaires, and has now spent almost $25 billion buying up major American food and drink brands in a five-year shopping spree. Alongside Panera, the company now owns Keurig, Krispy Kreme, Peet's Coffee, Caribou Coffee and the bagel chain Einstein Noah.

It also owns Jacobs Douwe Egberts, a powerhouse in the European coffee industry and one of the world's largest coffee companies.

