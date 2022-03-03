How Has The Pandemic Changed Work For Women? We Want To Hear From You.

BuzzFeed News is looking for stories both from women who left the workforce and decided to stay out, and women who eventually returned to work.

Venessa Wong
by Venessa Wong

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Cute little baby playing on the floor by her working mother. Young mother with a baby and a dog, sitting on the floor and working. High angle of view.
J_art / Getty Images

Even as employment rebounds, more than a million women have left the workforce since the pandemic began. BuzzFeed News is looking for stories both from women who left the workforce and decided to stay out, and women who eventually returned to work. Please fill out this form. We may contact you to be featured in a future BuzzFeed News story.

