McDonald's Is Going To Sell McGriddles, McMuffins, And Biscuits All Day

McDonald's is doubling down on efforts to make breakfast an all-day affair.

Nearly a year after launching a successful all-day breakfast menu that helped give domestic sales a much-needed boost, McDonald's is expanding its offering of morning sandwiches available day and night starting September.

"With the new bigger All Day Breakfast menu, breakfast fans will be able to enjoy McMuffin and Biscuit sandwiches, as well as the newest addition, McGriddles," the company said in a release on Wednesday.

#AllDayBreakfast gets even better with nationwide Biscuit, McMuffin & McGriddles this fall! https://t.co/iBghsFy34f

Many McDonald's restaurants previously offered either McMuffin or Biscuit sandwiches, based on regional preferences, leading consumers to complain that their favorite items, especially the McGriddle (a sandwich that uses sweet, maple-flavored griddle cakes for bread), were missing from the breakfast menu.

@McDonalds Why can't the McGriddle be apart of the all day breakfast menu

The all day breakfast at Mickey Ds was awesome idea until I found out you can't get a mcgriddle or steak egg& cheese bagel.

@McDonalds I wanna let u know somethin, all day breakfast is nothing without the mcgriddle, you disappointed us all

Still, “All day breakfast was clearly the primary driver of the quarter,” McDonald’s CEO Steve Easterbrook said on an earnings call in January. The momentum from breakfast continued through early 2016. "All Day Breakfast fills a price gap on the menu. And customers are responding by trading up or adding All Day Breakfast items to their orders," Easterbrook said in April.

While some markets will still offer local favorites that are only available in certain regions, the expanded All Day Breakfast menu now includes:



Egg McMuffin

Sausage McMuffin with Egg

Sausage McMuffin

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit

Sausage Biscuit with Egg

Sausage Biscuit

Bacon, Egg & Cheese McGriddles

Sausage, Egg & Cheese McGriddles

Sausage McGriddles

Hotcakes

Hotcakes and Sausage

Sausage Burrito

Fruit & Maple Oatmeal

Fruit ‘N Yogurt Parfait



A spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that hash brown availability will still vary by restaurant, "though the vast majority of our restaurants will be able to offer them all day."

