Photos Of New York The Day After The Terror Attack

On Tuesday, New York suffered the deadliest terror attack since 9/11. Here are scenes from the city the following morning.

By Venessa Wong

Venessa Wong

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 1, 2017, at 1:23 p.m. ET

New York suffered the deadliest terror attack since 9/11 on Oct. 31 when a 29-year-old man drove through a bike and pedestrian lane in lower Manhattan and then crashed into a school bus. Here are scenes from the city the following morning.

A view of the Freedom Town from Chambers Street, close to where Sayfullo Saipov collided with a school bus after driving down a pedestrian and bike path in a deadly terror attack on Oct. 31. Eight people died and more were injured.
Venessa Wong / BuzzFeed News

New Yorkers commute from Brooklyn into Manhattan on the N train Wednesday morning, miles from the scene.
Venessa Wong / BuzzFeed News

A billboard in Brooklyn, miles from the scene, reads &quot;Fear Less.&quot; Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Venessa Wong / BuzzFeed News

A woman opens the doors to a shop on Harrison Street, around the corner from the site of the attack.
Venessa Wong / BuzzFeed News

MTA workers gather at 14th Street, about two miles from the scene.
Venessa Wong / BuzzFeed News

News crews assemble near the site of the attack on Chambers Street, which was closed to traffic. Stuyvesant High School, the building on the right, held classes on Wednesday (students were allowed to enter from another street). &quot;Crisis counselors will be available for students and staff throughout the day,&quot; according to a letter from Principal Eric Contreras.
Venessa Wong / BuzzFeed News

Police block cars from entering Chambers Street
Venessa Wong / BuzzFeed News

West Street, where the attacker ran over victims on the pedestrian and bike path using a truck rented from Home Depot, was still closed on Wednesday.
Venessa Wong / BuzzFeed News

Police remained at the scene on West Street by the Hudson River.
Venessa Wong / BuzzFeed News

A woman strolls with children by Union Square Park, about two miles from the scene.
Venessa Wong / BuzzFeed News

Children play in Union Square Park, miles from the scene.
Venessa Wong / BuzzFeed News

Shoppers pick groceries at the Union Square Greenmarket on Wednesday, miles from the site of the incident.
Venessa Wong / BuzzFeed News

A couple gets cozy near the site of the terror attack.
Venessa Wong / BuzzFeed News

A child chases pigeons in Union Square about two miles from scene.
Venessa Wong / BuzzFeed News

A quiet scene on Harrison Street, just blocks from the incident, on Wednesday morning.
Venessa Wong / BuzzFeed News

The sun rising by the Brooklyn Bridge on Wednesday, nearly a mile away.
Venessa Wong / BuzzFeed News

