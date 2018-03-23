BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Facebook's Stock Took A Massive Dive This Week

business

Facebook's Stock Took A Massive Dive This Week

Ouch.

By Venessa Wong

Headshot of Venessa Wong

Venessa Wong

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 23, 2018, at 5:43 p.m. ET

Facebook investors had, well, a pretty terrible week. Shares closed just below $160 Friday, a 13% decline after a week of being hammered by the Cambridge Analytica scandal involving the data of 50 million Facebook users.

Yahoo Finance

The company has lost roughly $74 billion in market cap value since last Friday.

Tomosaurus / Via Flickr: tomloudon

There's a lot that has yet to unfold, but don't be surprised if Facebook winds up landing on its feet.

Julie Falk / Via Flickr: piper

Despite a week of crisis and a call to #DeleteFacebook on social media, Facebook actually rose in the App Store ranking over the week. And as BuzzFeed News already reported, Wall Street analysts are urging their clients to see this dip in Facebook's stock price as an opportunity to buy more of it.

Still, Facebook may have more challenging weeks ahead: Lawmakers at the House Committee on Energy and Commerce have asked CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify on the incident.

Lamerie / Via Flickr: lamerie

Facebook Rises In App Store During Its Week Of Crisis

Here's How Facebook Got Into This Mess: A Timeline

These Men Helped Create Cambridge Analytica. Here Is Their New, Very Similar Startup.

The Cambridge Analytica Whistleblower Said He Wanted To Create “The NSA’s Wet Dream”

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT