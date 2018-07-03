BuzzFeed News

Coca-Cola Quietly Killed Diet Coke Lime, And Diet Coke Cherry Is Hanging By A Thread

We've come to the end of the road. Still I can't let go.

By Venessa Wong

Posted on July 3, 2018, at 11:54 a.m. ET

Diet Coke Lime, which for the last few months has only been available on Amazon, has been quietly discontinued, BuzzFeed News has learned.

Diet Coke Cherry, meanwhile, is hanging by a thread. The classic diet flavor, which was removed from store shelves and banished to Amazon at the same time as Diet Coke Lime, is now only available from Coke's Freestyle soda machines (the kind with touchscreens you find in McDonald's and movie theaters), Coca-Cola told BuzzFeed News.

Here's what Coca-Cola has to say about the matter:

While Diet Coke Cherry and Diet Coke Lime were available for a limited time during the roll-out of the new flavors in early 2018, they have been phased out of stores and online.

However, Diet Coke Cherry continues to be available on Coca-Cola Freestyle.

At the beginning of the year, with sales of diet soda in a rut, Coca-Cola announced a massive overhaul of Diet Coke with a new line of millennial-oriented flavors ("twisted mango," "zesty blood orange," "feisty cherry," and "ginger lime") and new packaging design that execs felt was "Insta-ready."

While the company said Diet Coke Lime and Diet Coke Cherry would live on on Amazon, people recently have been complaining that Diet Coke Lime is no longer available — now we know why.

Christopher Price @chrisprice

@cocacola I can't find Diet Coke Lime in stock on Amazon - there are only old stock sellers. Was promoted that would continue sales on AZN.
Christopher Price @chrisprice

@cocacola I can't find Diet Coke Lime in stock on Amazon - there are only old stock sellers. Was promoted that would continue sales on AZN.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Bridget Clark @BCinStCloud

@DietCoke Your new flavors suck, and despite your site claiming I can buy Diet Coke Lime on Amazon, I cannot. And I'll be damned if I pay $15 for a 12 pack. WTF @DietCoke. #bringbacklime
Bridget Clark @BCinStCloud

@DietCoke Your new flavors suck, and despite your site claiming I can buy Diet Coke Lime on Amazon, I cannot. And I'll be damned if I pay $15 for a 12 pack. WTF @DietCoke. #bringbacklime

Reply Retweet Favorite
The General Cooks @uchoops22

@CocaCola when you first came out with new fiesty cherry you claimed you would continue selling the regular and superior diet coke cherry on Amazon However it is nowhere to be found please just bring back diet coke cherry. New flavors are terrible. And 3.99 for 8 pack? Ridiculous
The General Cooks @uchoops22

@CocaCola when you first came out with new fiesty cherry you claimed you would continue selling the regular and superior diet coke cherry on Amazon However it is nowhere to be found please just bring back diet coke cherry. New flavors are terrible. And 3.99 for 8 pack? Ridiculous

Reply Retweet Favorite

For Diet Coke fans still holding on, a Coca-Cola spokesperson said, "Diet Coke Cherry and Diet Coke Lime were upgraded to Diet Coke Feisty Cherry and Diet Coke Ginger Lime to offer people a bolder taste experience." Not that these kinds of changes are easy to accept.

Matt Tamanini @BWWMatt

I would start drinking Diet Doke again if they would just bring back Diet Coke Vanilla, aka The Nectar of the Gods https://t.co/nYjkH2Y3o3
Matt Tamanini @BWWMatt

I would start drinking Diet Doke again if they would just bring back Diet Coke Vanilla, aka The Nectar of the Gods https://t.co/nYjkH2Y3o3

Reply Retweet Favorite
