Chick-fil-A Leads Fast Food Industry In Customer Satisfaction, Chipotle Falls

The chicken sandwich chain surpassed other chains "by a wide margin" in the latest survey by the American Customer Satisfaction Index.

It's a good time to be a fast food consumer.



Satisfaction with fast food chains is on the rise, according to a report released Tuesday by the American Customer Satisfaction Index, a research firm spun off from the University of Michigan. Satisfaction scores at fast food restaurants climbed to 79 in the most recent survey, in March, up from 77 a year ago.

That's close to its all-time high, and well up from the score of just 66 recorded back 1996, when the U.S. economy was humming but our burgers and fries left people underwhelmed.



But how things have changed. Chicken sandwich chain Chick-fil-A now ranks number one, surpassing other fast food restaurants "by a wide margin," according to the report, followed by the pizza chains Papa John's and Little Caesars.

The restaurants were evaluated based on a number of factors, including product quality, customer service, and perceived value. Major fast food chains have been competing on low-cost value deals this year (taking advantage of cheap commodities), unveiled redesigned restaurants, and have made menu commitments such as simplifying their ingredients lists and improving animal welfare standards (for example, by switching to cage-free eggs and reducing antibiotics use in livestock).

