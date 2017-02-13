Burger King And Popeyes Could Merge And Become A Chicken And Burger Giant

The company that owns Burger King and Tim Hortons is reportedly in talks to acquire Popeyes.

The Canadian company that owns Burger King and Tim Hortons is reportedly in talks to acquire Popeyes, in a move that would create a powerhouse in the world of burgers, coffee, and fried chicken.

Restaurant Brands International has approached Atlanta-based Popeyes "to express interest in an acquisition," Reuters reported Monday. Both companies said in an email to BuzzFeed News they do not comment on market rumors.

An acquisition would create a diverse, international fast-food company, similar to Yum Brands, which owns Pizza Hut, KFC, and Taco Bell.

Ontario-based Restaurant Brands, which was formed in 2014 when Burger King merged with Tim Hortons, is led by former Burger King CEO Daniel Schwartz and is majority-owned by 3G Capital, the Brazilian private equity firm. The company's profits tripled last year to $345.6 million. Globally, there are over 15,700 Burger King restaurants and more than 4,600 Tim Hortons.

Popeyes has more than 2,000 domestic restaurants and nearly 600 international outlets, and grew its restaurant count by 159 in 2016.