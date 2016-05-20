Nutrition Labels Will Now Show Calories For The Whole Tub Of Ice Cream

A serving of ice cream just got bigger — but now you'll now know exactly how much sugar was added.

In an effort to make nutrition labels less confusing — and more reflective of how people eat today — the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday finalized requirements for a new label. The current nutrition label has been largely unchanged since 1994, with an update in 2006 to require trans fat to be listed.

One of the major changes: “Added sugars” will now be broken out separately.

The change comes as health advocates zero in on sugar as public enemy number one in American diets. Under the new rules, the labels will indicate how much sugar was added to sweeten the food — that's in addition to the naturally occurring sugar, as in, say, a fruit — and what percent of daily intake that is.

As added sugar contributes empty calories (with no nutrients) to the diet, the FDA recommends that they make up no more 10% of total daily calories. Any more makes it "difficult to meet nutrient needs while staying within calorie requirements." The average American now gets about 13% of daily calories from added sugar.

The new labels were opposed by many packaged food manufacturers, including Cheerios maker General Mills, and groups like the American Beverage Association and American Bakers Association. A few, such as Nestle and Mars, have come out in support of the requirement.

The Sugar Association, an industry group, said in a statement it found the decision about labeling added sugars disappointing, saying the "extraordinary contradictions and irregularities, as well as the lack of scientific justification in this rulemaking process are unprecedented for the FDA." It added that "focusing on a single nutrient and not calories may once again prove unsuccessful in improving health outcomes."