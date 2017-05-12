BuzzFeed News

America's Moms Are About To Get $23.6 Billion Worth Of Love

How do I love thee, mama?

By Venessa Wong

Venessa Wong

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 12, 2017, at 4:57 p.m. ET

It's Mother's Day again. Yay, moms! Time to go shopping for something to express our eternal love and gratitude.

Kevin McGill / Via Flickr: caoimhin

But what worldly gifts are worthy of our moms, our creators, goddesses of the Earth?

Disney / Via giphy.com

Truly no gift will do justice, but Americans are expected to spend more than ever before trying. Mother's Day spending will reach $23.6 billion this year, according a forecast by the National Retail Federation, our country's chief shopping cheerleader. That's $2.2 billion more than last year.

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis / Via giphy.com

Plenty will be spent taking moms out to eat. The restaurant industry is preparing to serve 92 million people on Sunday.

NBC / Via giphy.com
Even more sons and daughters are expected to give flowers. Last year, Americans gave $152 million worth of bouquets, $57 million of plants, and $22 million of floral arrangements on Mother's Day, according to Nielsen.

Instagram
florah.artefloral / Via Instagram: @florah

But the hands down number one plan for Mother's Day: Greeting cards.

Giphy / Via giphy.com

That's right, almost 78% of people plan to shower their mothers with gratitude via the immortal words of a greeting card writer.

NRF / Via nrf.com

And I think we can all agree: We can do better than that, people!

NBC / Via giphy.com
These are our MOMS, guys!

Sal Petruzelli-marino / Sal Petruzelli-Marino / Via Flickr: wondermonkey2k

They dealt with this.

L B Gschwandtner / Via Flickr: thenovelette

And this.

andrechinn / Via Flickr: andrec

And after all those years, all they got in return was this.

Mike Burns / Via Flickr: mike-burns
And way too much of this.

Alfran Productions / Via youtube.com

Yet despite all of it, your mother still loves you more than you will ever know. And she will always be yours.

Ahmed Mohamed / Via Flickr: 121135108@N03

So, on Sunday, at least try to do better than a greeting card. While $23.6 billion sounds like a lot to spend in just one day, our moms deserve so much more. Happy Mother's Day!

David Goehring / Via Flickr: carbonnyc


