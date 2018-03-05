Amazon Knows Alexa Devices Are Laughing Spontaneously And It's "Working To Fix It"

"I have a Google Home and a few nights ago, I was telling (my) boyfriend about something she does that annoys me. I always say, 'Hey Google, how long is this podcast?' twice because she never gets it right. And as I'm explaining it, fucking Google Home says, 'If you need help with a second request, I can help you. I can hear you, you know.' I shit you not, I ran over and unplugged it so fast, and I still haven't plugged it back in."