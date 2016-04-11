Two Of Donald Trump's Kids Can't Vote For Him In The Upcoming Primary

Donald Trump on Monday confirmed that two of his children — Ivanka and Eric — won't be able to vote for him in New York's April 19 primary because they missed the registration deadline.

"They had a longtime register and they were, you know, unaware of the rules, and they didn't register in time. So they feel very, very guilty. They feel very guilty," Trump said on Fox News on Monday.

"Oops," host Brian Kilmeade said.

Both Ivanka and Eric are fixtures on the campaign trail.

"But it's fine. I understand that. I think they have to register a year in advance and they didn't. So Eric and Ivanka, I guess, won't be voting," Trump said.

"Are you cutting off their allowance?" Kilmeade asked.

"Yes. No more allowance."

"Does that mean, what if you decided to choose Ivanka to be your VP if you did get the nomination?" asked host Ainsley Earhardt. "Does that mean she couldn't become a vice president?"

"Well, number one, I wouldn't be doing that. Although a lot of people would like to see that," Trump responded.

"We looked at the numbers. She's 34 right now but she will be 35 and the rules say she has to be 35," Earhardt said.

"A lot of people would like that choice. But it won't happen, OK? That I will tell you, it won't happen," Trump said.